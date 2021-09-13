Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

Enjoy this filling and colorful salad for lunch or dinner. The dressing gets made in the same bowl that the salad is tossed in, so the greens absorb every bit of flavor.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, September 2021

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add lettuce, spinach, chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, onion and pepperoncini; toss to coat. Serve sprinkled with feta and sunflower seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2½ cups
Per Serving:
466 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 130mg; sodium 591mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 49g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 30mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 6881IU; potassium 1068mg.
