Ebi Yakisoba (Stir-Fried Noodles with Shrimp & Vegetables)

The Japanese noodle stir-fry yakisoba is traditionally cooked on a teppanyaki griddle, but this version, from Golden Sky, part of the Mango House community in Aurora, Colorado, is made in a skillet. Look for precooked yakisoba noodles (sometimes sold as part of a kit) along with katsu and yakisoba sauces with other international ingredients at well-stocked grocery stores or Asian markets. In a pinch, you can substitute 8 ounces dry yakisoba or even ramen noodles for the precooked ones, just prepare according to package directions

Htwe Aung and Khaing Tun
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Credit: Jenny Huang

30 mins
30 mins
4

  • Rinse yakisoba to separate the noodles. Mix katsu sauce, yakisoba sauce and sesame oil in a small bowl. Set both near the stove.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon peanut (or canola) oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add shrimp and cook, undisturbed, for 30 seconds, then stir-fry until they turn pink, about 1 minute more. Transfer to a plate.

  • Reduce heat to medium-high. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon peanut (or canola) oil to the pan. Add cabbage, onion, bell pepper and carrot and stir-fry until the vegetables are beginning to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the noodles and scallions and cook until heated through, 1 minute. Add the sauce and shrimp and toss until everything is coated and heated through, about 1 minute more.

1 1/2 cups
304 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 600mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 17g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 3204IU; potassium 412mg.
