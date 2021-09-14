Ebi Yakisoba (Stir-Fried Noodles with Shrimp & Vegetables)

The Japanese noodle stir-fry yakisoba is traditionally cooked on a teppanyaki griddle, but this version, from Golden Sky, part of the Mango House community in Aurora, Colorado, is made in a skillet. Look for precooked yakisoba noodles (sometimes sold as part of a kit) along with katsu and yakisoba sauces with other international ingredients at well-stocked grocery stores or Asian markets. In a pinch, you can substitute 8 ounces dry yakisoba or even ramen noodles for the precooked ones, just prepare according to package directions