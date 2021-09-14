Ebi Yakisoba (Stir-Fried Noodles with Shrimp & Vegetables)
The Japanese noodle stir-fry yakisoba is traditionally cooked on a teppanyaki griddle, but this version, from Golden Sky, part of the Mango House community in Aurora, Colorado, is made in a skillet. Look for precooked yakisoba noodles (sometimes sold as part of a kit) along with katsu and yakisoba sauces with other international ingredients at well-stocked grocery stores or Asian markets. In a pinch, you can substitute 8 ounces dry yakisoba or even ramen noodles for the precooked ones, just prepare according to package directions
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jenny Huang
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
304 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 600mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 17g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 3204IU; potassium 412mg.