BBQ Cauliflower Bites

For Brenda and Aaron Beener at New York City's Seasoned Vegan, soul food is more than a type of cuisine—it's the practice of cooking with love. Serve these bites as a crowd-pleasing side or over a salad.

Brenda and Aaron Beener
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Gallery

Credit: Brittany Conerly

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
9

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk water, flour, granulated garlic, granulated onion, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Place panko in another bowl. Add cauliflower to the batter and toss to coat. Remove the florets, one by one, and tap off excess batter. Roll in the breadcrumbs and place on the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Flip the cauliflower; bake until brown and crispy, about 10 minutes more.

  • Toss the cauliflower with barbecue sauce in a large bowl, then return to the pan. Bake until crispy, about 15 minutes more. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
117 calories; fat 1g; sodium 393mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin a iu 268IU; potassium 233mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022