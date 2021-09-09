Cajun Vegan Succotash

Ronnishia Johnson and Rheema Calloway, owners of The Vegan Hood Chefs in San Francisco, created this vegan succotash dish, inspired by the food they were raised on, cooked by grandmothers who hail from Louisiana. They put their spin on it by omitting the bacon, packing it with veggies and adding coconut milk for body.

Ronnishia Johnson and Rheema Calloway
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Gallery

Credit: Brittany Conerly

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast thyme in a large pot over medium heat until brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add oil to the pot and heat over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, onion and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 8 minutes.

  • Add Creole seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and salt. Stir well to coat. Add coconut milk, yam (or sweet potato), tomatoes and the reserved thyme. Bring to a simmer. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the yam (or sweet potato) is soft, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Add black-eyed peas, kale, corn and okra; simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Discard the thyme sprig before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
237 calories; fat 9g; sodium 532mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 6g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 4407IU; potassium 369mg.
