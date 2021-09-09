Spinach & Artichoke Casserole with Chicken and Cauliflower Rice

This high-protein chicken casserole clocks in right around 400 calories to help you end your day feeling satisfied—not starved or overly full.

Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD
EatingWell.com, September 2021; updated March 2022

Our series, Hormones & Our Health: How What You Eat May Affect How They Work, explores the vast role hormones play in the body and the diet and lifestyle factors that help them function as they should.

This high-protein Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke Casserole with Chicken & Cauliflower Rice clocks in right around 400 calories to help you end your day feeling satisfied—not starved or overly full. Leptin is the hormone that signals fullness and tells your body to stop eating, and protein, be it chicken or beans, helps increase leptin sensitivity, or how effective your body is at picking up on those fullness cues.

The cauliflower rice, spinach and artichoke hearts provide fiber and help to keep this dinner on the lighter side, while still filling. This combination of protein and veggies is especially helpful when it comes to losing weight or simply maintaining a healthy weight. You won't feel deprived with a dinner like this! Plus, a little cheese goes a long way to help make this a comforting, cozy meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chicken, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until opaque on all sides, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Pat artichokes dry. Add to the pot along with cauliflower rice, spinach, cream cheese and ½ cup dill Havarti. Mix until the cream cheese is melted.

  • Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining ½ cup dill Havarti. Bake until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with dill before serving.

Tip

Look for prepared cauliflower rice with other prepared vegetables in the supermarket produce or freezer section. To make your own, place cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until broken down into rice-size granules. One 2-pound head of cauliflower yields about 4 cups of cauliflower rice. If using frozen cauliflower rice, be sure to thaw and pat dry to remove excess moisture.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
428 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 776mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 39g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 11g; vitamin a iu 3678IU; potassium 387mg.
