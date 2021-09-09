Our series, Hormones & Our Health: How What You Eat May Affect How They Work, explores the vast role hormones play in the body and the diet and lifestyle factors that help them function as they should.

These Apple Pie Energy Balls are the perfect snack to help you fight that familiar midday fatigue. When that afternoon energy slump hits, it's natural to crave something sweet. However, eating lots of sugar all at once can cause too much insulin (the hormone responsible for scooping up and utilizing energy from food) to be released. So while you may feel an energy boost at first, that excess insulin will quickly cause your blood sugar—and energy levels—to plummet.

Rather, go for a snack that will give you a steady stream of energy, like these Apple Pie Energy Balls, which have high-fiber oats, healthy fats and a touch of natural sweetness from dates.