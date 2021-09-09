Apple Pie Energy Balls

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, September 2021; updated September 2022

Credit: Andrea Mathis

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Our series, Hormones & Our Health: How What You Eat May Affect How They Work, explores the vast role hormones play in the body and the diet and lifestyle factors that help them function as they should.

These Apple Pie Energy Balls are the perfect snack to help you fight that familiar midday fatigue. When that afternoon energy slump hits, it's natural to crave something sweet. However, eating lots of sugar all at once can cause too much insulin (the hormone responsible for scooping up and utilizing energy from food) to be released. So while you may feel an energy boost at first, that excess insulin will quickly cause your blood sugar—and energy levels—to plummet.

Rather, go for a snack that will give you a steady stream of energy, like these Apple Pie Energy Balls, which have high-fiber oats, healthy fats and a touch of natural sweetness from dates.

So, whether you're looking to improve your snack routine or are simply a lover of apple pie, fuel your body with this delightful snack. Enjoy them for a naturally sweet, healthy snack or as an after-dinner treat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak dates in a small bowl of hot water until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Combine oats, dried apples, almond butter, pecans, cinnamon and the soaked dates in a food processor; process until very finely chopped.

  • Roll the mixture into 12 balls (about 2 tablespoons each). Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes or up to 1 week.

To make ahead

Refrigerate airtight for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 energy balls
Per Serving:
260 calories; fat 16g; sodium 55mg; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 6g; sugars 18g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 8IU; potassium 362mg.
