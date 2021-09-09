Mushroom French Dip

Meaty portobello mushrooms have just the right amount of earthy, savory flavor and the perfect texture to replace beef in these vegetarian French dip sandwiches.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron or heavy skillet over high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Add portobellos and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to the bowl. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and oyster (or shiitake) mushrooms to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Return the portobellos and onion to the pan. Stir in mustard and thyme; cook for 1 minute. Stir in broth and sherry and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Position a rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high.

  • Scoop out most of the inside of the rolls (reserve for making breadcrumbs, if desired). Place the rolls cut-side up on a baking sheet. Using a slotted spoon, divide the mushroom mixture among the bottom halves of the rolls (reserve the sauce). Top with cheese.

  • Broil until the cheese is bubbly and lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Place the top halves of the rolls on the sandwiches and serve with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich & 3 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
402 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 649mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 16g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 10mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 440IU; potassium 925mg.
