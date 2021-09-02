Stuffed Pepper Soup

Inspired by stuffed peppers, this soup is ready faster and with fewer dishes too! Have fun with the toppings—we top it with onion, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips here, but salsa, sour cream and corn would also make stellar additions.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Credit: Jacob Fox

25 mins
50 mins
4

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers, poblano and onion and cook, stirring often, until starting to soften, about 10 minutes. Push the vegetables to the edges. Add beef, garlic, cumin, coriander, ground pepper and salt to the middle and cook, crumbling the beef with a wooden spoon, until it's no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir in broth and rice and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low simmer, cover and cook until the rice is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

  • Serve the soup topped with cheese, corn chips and more onion and cilantro, if desired.

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

2 cups
570 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 81mg; sodium 754mg; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 26g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 110mg; saturated fat 10g; vitamin a iu 2884IU; potassium 711mg.
