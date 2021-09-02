White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi
Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe— providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.
Low key hitter.
Loved this dish! I made a few subs (kale for spinach; plain Greek yogurt for heavy cream) and it came together so nicely! Simple and hearty, I will definitely make again.
I’m curious how that high sodium and fat content makes this a healthy option?
I took out the beans and added some mushrooms instead. SO SO SO GOOD.
Love this recipe. It is now one of my "go to favorites." I sometimes add chicken.
4 out of 5 of my family members really like this - that is a huge win for us! A keeper recipe in our house!
Rave reviews from my meat loving husband and sometimes picky tweens! Adding it to the regular dinner rotation, thank you!
I thought the dish was very tasty. I did change it up a bit by using a tomatoe/chicken broth. I also added a bit more salt to the gnocchi initially.
I didn't change a thing except I left of the basil. Delicious!
This came together so fast and it was delicious. Surprisingly filling since portion is not huge. Only things different that I did was I salted at each step vs adding the salt at the end. Also added a bit of grated parm at the end as garnish along with the basil. This one will go on repeat for me.
It is very filling and tasty. I add a little dry jerk season to mines.
We loved this! Hearty, but not too heavy. A great quick weeknight meal!
We all really liked this, even my never-satisfied teen. The texture is a little off, next time I will add the beans later, probably after the spinach is mostly wilted
Had to review bc of the first review saying it was just meh. I just made this with sweet potato whole wheat gnocchi (boiled first). The only other subs I made were to use no-chicken broth and 1/3 c oat milk + 1 T vegan butter to keep it vegan. My husband and non-vegan son (and I) all enjoyed it!
This was a lot more meh than I expected it to be. It was ok, but I really felt like it was missing something from a flavor perspective. I won't keep the recipe.