White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi

15 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe— providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, October 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add gnocchi and cook, stirring often, until plumped and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add beans and spinach and cook until the spinach is wilted, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and heat over medium heat. Add sun-dried tomatoes and shallot; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to high and add broth. Cook until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium and stir in cream, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Return the gnocchi mixture to the pan and stir to coat with the sauce. Serve topped with basil.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
437 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 651mg; carbohydrates 69g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 14g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 2995IU; potassium 481mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/19/2022