3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN
EatingWell.com, August 2021; updated September 2022

Gallery

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken and celery in a medium bowl. Fold in mayonnaise and mix well to combine. Season with pepper.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
230 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 72mg; sodium 365mg; carbohydrates 1g; protein 21g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 110IU; potassium 278mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/24/2022