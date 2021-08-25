3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes pull double duty in this chickpeas and kale recipe. Use the oil from the jar to cook the kale, then stir in the sun-dried tomatoes to add flavor and texture to the dish.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, August 2021; updated October 2022

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2

Directions

  • Measure 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, reserving 1 tablespoon oil from the jar. Heat the reserved oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add kale and cook, stirring, until wilted and bright green, about 2 minutes. Add water, reduced heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 3 minutes more.

  • Fold in chickpeas and the sun-dried tomatoes; cook, stirring, until heated through, about 1 minute.

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
326 calories; fat 5g; sodium 144mg; carbohydrates 52g; dietary fiber 15g; protein 19g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin a iu 14337IU; potassium 1297mg.
