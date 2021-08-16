French Onion Pork Chops with Garlicky Mushrooms & Kale
Fans of French onion soup will love sinking their teeth into these smothered pork chops. Served with a mess of garlicky veggies, these French onion pork chops are a weeknight winner.
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021; updated September 2022
Gallery
Credit: Ted Cavanaugh
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 oz. pork, 3/4 cup onions & 1/2 cup kale & mushrooms
Per Serving:
440 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 647mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 28g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 4213IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 808mg.