French Onion Pork Chops with Garlicky Mushrooms & Kale

Fans of French onion soup will love sinking their teeth into these smothered pork chops. Served with a mess of garlicky veggies, these French onion pork chops are a weeknight winner.

Jennifer Kushnier
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021; updated September 2022

Credit: Ted Cavanaugh

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

  • Heat 1 tablespoon each oil and butter in a large broiler-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until very brown, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add water, 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper and baking soda, scraping the bottom of the pan. Cook until the onions are deep golden brown and very soft, 2 to 3 minutes. Add wine, scraping up browned bits, and cook until nearly evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in broth. Discard the thyme sprigs and transfer the onions to a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Add another 1 tablespoon each oil and butter to the skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook, without stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir and continue cooking until browned, 3 to 4 minutes more. Stir in garlic. Add kale, mounding it on top of the mushrooms. Cook, turning with tongs, until the kale is wilted and bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon juice and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss until combined. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover and keep warm. Wipe out the pan.

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and heat over medium-high heat. Spread breadcrumbs on a plate and press both sides of pork chops into them. Add the pork chops to the pan and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean plate. Add the reserved onions to the pan and cook, stirring, to heat through, about 30 seconds. Nestle the pork chops into the onions and sprinkle with Gruyère.

  • Place the pan under the broiler and cook until the cheese is melted and golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a chop registers 140°F, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve the pork chops with the kale and mushrooms.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. pork, 3/4 cup onions & 1/2 cup kale & mushrooms
Per Serving:
440 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 647mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 28g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 4213IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 808mg.
