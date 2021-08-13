Chicken, Pepper & Tomato Balsamic Salad

Marinate the Tomatoes

This delicious salad takes just 15 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving. Balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, grape tomatoes, onion and fresh basil (or parsley) are combined, then marinated for at least one hour.

Add the Chicken and Bell Peppers

For the cooked chicken, you can use leftover chicken breast or rotisserie chicken breast. If you need to cook chicken breasts for the recipe, you can bake them in the oven, cook them in a skillet or grill them. Make sure to use an instant-read thermometer to check for doneness. The thickest part of the chicken should read at least 165°F.

After marinating the tomatoes, add the sliced cooked chicken breast, sliced green bell pepper and 1 tablespoon of reserved balsamic vinegar.

How to Serve

This chicken, pepper and tomato balsamic salad is great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy lunch to pack for work. You can make the salad ahead, cover and refrigerate it for up to 3 days.