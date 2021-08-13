Chicken, Pepper & Tomato Balsamic Salad

The classic tomato-balsamic salad gets an upgrade with the addition of satisfying chicken and crunchy bell peppers. This fresh salad recipe is perfect for lunch or dinner.

Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, August 2021; updated November 2022

Gallery

Credit: Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Marinate the Tomatoes

This delicious salad takes just 15 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving. Balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, grape tomatoes, onion and fresh basil (or parsley) are combined, then marinated for at least one hour.

Add the Chicken and Bell Peppers

For the cooked chicken, you can use leftover chicken breast or rotisserie chicken breast. If you need to cook chicken breasts for the recipe, you can bake them in the oven, cook them in a skillet or grill them. Make sure to use an instant-read thermometer to check for doneness. The thickest part of the chicken should read at least 165°F.

After marinating the tomatoes, add the sliced cooked chicken breast, sliced green bell pepper and 1 tablespoon of reserved balsamic vinegar.

How to Serve

This chicken, pepper and tomato balsamic salad is great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy lunch to pack for work. You can make the salad ahead, cover and refrigerate it for up to 3 days.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk 1/4 cup vinegar, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, onion and basil (or parsley); stir to combine. Refrigerate, stirring once or twice, for at least 1 hour. Add chicken, bell pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
232 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 425mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 24g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 15mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1581IU; potassium 650mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/27/2022