Parmesan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts

Parmesan and breadcrumbs combine for a crispy chicken topping without having to go through the full dredging process. While your oven's on, roast some potatoes to serve alongside for a balanced, filling meal.

Joy Howard
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021

Credit: Jacob Fox

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Stir Parmesan, 1 tablespoon oil, panko, lemon zest, dried thyme, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

  • Toss Brussels sprouts, onion and garlic with 2 tablespoons oil and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread out evenly. Add chicken and lemon wedges to the pan. Brush both sides of the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Top the chicken with the Parmesan mixture, gently pressing to adhere.

  • Roast, turning the pan from front to back and stirring the sprouts halfway, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a thigh registers 165°F and the sprouts are tender and browned in spots, about 18 minutes. Garnish with fresh thyme and serve with the lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken & 1 cup sprouts
Per Serving:
365 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 606mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 26g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 6mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 1003IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 715mg.
