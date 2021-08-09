Parmesan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan and breadcrumbs combine for a crispy chicken topping without having to go through the full dredging process. While your oven's on, roast some potatoes to serve alongside for a balanced, filling meal.
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 oz. chicken & 1 cup sprouts
Per Serving:
365 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 606mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 26g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 6mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 1003IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 715mg.