Tamarind-Glazed Flank Steak with Carrots & Dates

Flank steak is the perfect candidate for cooking under the broiler. The high heat sears it on the outside while leaving the inside juicy. If you can't find flank, strip steak or hanger steak would work well, too.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021

Credit: Brie Passano

40 mins
40 mins
4

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Toss carrots and onion with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper on an unlined large rimmed baking sheet. Roast on the lower rack until soft but not browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Increase oven temperature to high broil.

  • Meanwhile, combine 1 tablespoon each oil and honey, tamarind, tamari (or soy sauce) and 3/4 teaspoon cumin in a small bowl. Reserve half for serving. Place steak on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Brush one side with the tamarind mixture.

  • Broil the steak on the top rack, flipping once and basting with the tamarind mixture, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145°F for medium, 8 to 10 minutes total. Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Whisk vinegar, the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons honey and 1/4 teaspoon cumin in a large bowl. Stir in the carrots and onion, dates and mint.

  • Slice the steak across the grain. Drizzle with the reserved tamarind sauce and serve with the vegetables.

Tip: Sweet-and-sour tamarind paste and concentrate are made from the seed pods of tamarind trees, which are native to Africa. Their sticky consistency makes a great thick glaze for this steak. Look for them with other Asian or Middle Eastern ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets, or substitute with 1 Tbsp. each lime juice and brown sugar.

3 oz. steak & 3/4 cup vegetables
464 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 550mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 34g; sugars 22g; saturated fat 6g; potassium 894mg.
