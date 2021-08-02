Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli

This healthy salmon dish is as balanced as it is delicious. You add broccoli right into the pot along with the pasta during its last minute of cooking to save time here. One less thing to wash too!

Laura Kanya
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add orzo and cook according to package directions, adding broccoli for the last minute of cooking. Drain and rinse with cold water.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle salmon with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add to the pan, skin-side up, and cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook until the flesh is opaque, 3 to 5 minutes, depending on thickness.

  • Whisk 2 tablespoons oil, herbs, lemon zest, lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add the orzo and broccoli; stir until combined.

  • Serve the orzo mixture with the salmon and drizzle with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. salmon & 3/4 cup orzo
Per Serving:
425 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 371mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 35g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 10mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 1308IU; vitamin b6 1mg; potassium 675mg.
