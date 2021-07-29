Steamed Vegetable Dumplings

In this delicious Chinese vegetable dumpling recipe, napa cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles and fried tofu combine with a dollop of sesame oil, salt and white pepper. Once cooked, the filling is hearty, crisp and nutty, wrapped in a tender fragrant dough that's slightly chewy. It's OK to use store-bought wrappers for this recipe, but homemade wrappers will yield a much better texture and you'll be able to put more filling into each one. If you have leftover filling, enjoy it in a stir-fry or as a cold salad. You can serve these with bowls of Zhenjiang vinegar (also labeled Chinkiang vinegar; see tips) and chile oil for dipping, but these dumplings are delicious by themselves. Read more about these veggie dumplings.

Maggie Zhu
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Gallery

Credit: Maggie Zhu

Recipe Summary

active:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Wrappers
Filling

Directions

  • To prepare wrappers: Place flour in bowl of stand mixer fitted with the hook attachment; make a well in the middle. Pour boiling water in the middle of the flour. Mix on low speed until the water is fully incorporated, stopping occasionally to scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Add room-temperature water. Continue mixing on low speed until the mixture forms a dough, scraping the bowl as needed. The dough should be a bit springy, not sticking to the bowl but not tough to the touch. (If the dough won't come together after a few minutes, keep adding cold water, 1 to 2 teaspoons at a time, until it holds together. Add flour if the dough is too soft and doesn't hold its shape.) Continue mixing until the surface becomes smooth, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a clean work surface; knead a few times and shape into a ball. Cover with a clean kitchen towel while you make the filling.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare filling: Put a medium pot of water on to boil for the noodles. Rinse shiitakes and place them in a small bowl. Add hot water to cover. Soak until tender, about 20 minutes. Rinse and gently rub by hand to remove any surface dirt. Drain the mushrooms and finely chop.

  • Place cabbage in a large bowl and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt; stir to coat. Let stand for 20 minutes. Squeeze out excess water and return the cabbage to the bowl.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons sesame oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add carrot and the shiitakes. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are very tender, about 6 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large plate to cool.

  • Cook the noodles according to the package instructions; drain. Measure 1/4 cup of cooked noodles. (Save any remaining noodles for another use.) Coarsely chop the noodles into about 1/2-inch-long pieces.

  • Add the cooled vegetables and chopped noodles to the bowl with the cabbage. Add tofu (or egg), scallions, ginger, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, the remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil and white pepper. Mix until well combined. Set aside while you make the wrappers.

  • To form wrappers: Divide the dough in half. Cover 1 half with plastic wrap and set aside. Shape the other half into a stick, about 8 inches long. Cut into 10 even pieces. Lightly dust both sides of each piece with flour and shape each piece into a cylinder. Cover with plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel.

  • Working with 1 dough cylinder at a time, press into a round disk on a lightly floured surface. Roll with a rolling pin, rotating the dough with 1 hand while rolling the dough with the other hand until it forms a 4-inch round with the edge thinner than the center.

  • To fill and shape dumplings: Place 1 heaping tablespoon of dumpling filling in the center of the wrapper. Hold the dumpling with 1 hand and start making pleats and sealing the edges with the other hand. After folding, press the edge again to seal well.

  • Place the finished dumplings on a baking sheet lightly dusted with flour and cover with plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.

  • To cook dumplings: Line a large steamer with steaming paper (see Tip). (If using a bamboo steamer, add water to a large rimmed baking sheet and place the steamer in the water to soak the bottom for 30 minutes, so it doesn't scorch.)

  • Add about 2 inches water to the steamer. Arrange the dumplings on the steaming rack, at least a finger's width apart. Place the steaming rack in the steamer and cover. Heat over high heat until steaming. Cook, without peeking into the steamer, for 8 minutes. Serve immediately.

To make ahead

Refrigerate uncooked dumplings (Steps 1-10) for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 1 month.

Tips

Steaming paper is specially made with small holes to allow steam to circulate, while preventing sticking. To make your own, cut a piece of parchment paper to fit your steamer. Fold in half several times and cut the folded narrow tip to create a hole in the center. Cut several evenly spaced small triangles along the folded edges. Unfold and place in the steamer.

Made from fermented black sticky rice or glutinous rice, Zhenjiang black vinegar is tangy and sweet. It's used in a variety of Chinese recipes, from stir-fries to marinades. Find it at your local Asian market, sometimes labeled as Chinkiang vinegar. For a substitute, use 2 tsp. balsamic and 1 tsp. rice vinegar for every 1 Tbsp. of black vinegar.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 4 dumplings
Per Serving:
280 calories; fat 9g; sodium 743mg; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 7g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 8211IU; potassium 266mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/28/2022