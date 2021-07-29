Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
In this delicious Chinese vegetable dumpling recipe, napa cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles and fried tofu combine with a dollop of sesame oil, salt and white pepper. Once cooked, the filling is hearty, crisp and nutty, wrapped in a tender fragrant dough that's slightly chewy. It's OK to use store-bought wrappers for this recipe, but homemade wrappers will yield a much better texture and you'll be able to put more filling into each one. If you have leftover filling, enjoy it in a stir-fry or as a cold salad. You can serve these with bowls of Zhenjiang vinegar (also labeled Chinkiang vinegar; see tips) and chile oil for dipping, but these dumplings are delicious by themselves. Read more about these veggie dumplings.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate uncooked dumplings (Steps 1-10) for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 1 month.
Tips
Steaming paper is specially made with small holes to allow steam to circulate, while preventing sticking. To make your own, cut a piece of parchment paper to fit your steamer. Fold in half several times and cut the folded narrow tip to create a hole in the center. Cut several evenly spaced small triangles along the folded edges. Unfold and place in the steamer.
Made from fermented black sticky rice or glutinous rice, Zhenjiang black vinegar is tangy and sweet. It's used in a variety of Chinese recipes, from stir-fries to marinades. Find it at your local Asian market, sometimes labeled as Chinkiang vinegar. For a substitute, use 2 tsp. balsamic and 1 tsp. rice vinegar for every 1 Tbsp. of black vinegar.