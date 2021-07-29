Steamed Vegetable Dumplings

To prepare wrappers: Place flour in bowl of stand mixer fitted with the hook attachment; make a well in the middle. Pour boiling water in the middle of the flour. Mix on low speed until the water is fully incorporated, stopping occasionally to scrape the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Add room-temperature water. Continue mixing on low speed until the mixture forms a dough, scraping the bowl as needed. The dough should be a bit springy, not sticking to the bowl but not tough to the touch. (If the dough won't come together after a few minutes, keep adding cold water, 1 to 2 teaspoons at a time, until it holds together. Add flour if the dough is too soft and doesn't hold its shape.) Continue mixing until the surface becomes smooth, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a clean work surface; knead a few times and shape into a ball. Cover with a clean kitchen towel while you make the filling.