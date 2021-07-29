Quick Pickled Shrimp Toast

This shrimp toast recipe comes together in just 15 minutes for a quick appetizer or snack. Pickled shrimp is usually served with sliced lemons in the mix, as we've done here. It's pretty, but if you don't want to have to eat around them, simply remove them before topping your toasts.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add poblanos and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and Old Bay seasoning and toss to coat with the oil. Cook for 1 minute. Transfer to a medium bowl and add onion, jalapeños, lemon and vinegar; stir to combine. Let stand, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon the shrimp mixture over baguette pieces. Serve with cilantro and hot sauce, if desired.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 toast
Per Serving:
404 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 230mg; sodium 660mg; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 32g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 270IU; potassium 345mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/29/2022