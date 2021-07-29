Spaghetti with Rosemary & Lemon
This recipe, adapted from Eat Better, Feel Better, proves that pasta doesn't have to be complicated to be luscious. This dish is very simple but flavorful, so even a smaller portion makes a nice, light meal when paired with a big green salad. You could also add bits of cooked asparagus, broccoli, zucchini—even shrimp if you're not going for a meatless main. Recipe courtesy of EAT BETTER, FEEL BETTER by Giada De Laurentiis. Copyright © 2021. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021
348 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 439mg; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 14g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 80IU; potassium 163mg.