Spaghetti with Rosemary & Lemon

This recipe, adapted from Eat Better, Feel Better, proves that pasta doesn't have to be complicated to be luscious. This dish is very simple but flavorful, so even a smaller portion makes a nice, light meal when paired with a big green salad. You could also add bits of cooked asparagus, broccoli, zucchini—even shrimp if you're not going for a meatless main. Recipe courtesy of EAT BETTER, FEEL BETTER by Giada De Laurentiis. Copyright © 2021. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Giada De Laurentiis
EatingWell Magazine, September 2021

Credit: Kristin Teig

10 mins
25 mins
8

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Season the water with 1 tablespoon salt. Add pasta and cook for 1 minute less than directed on the package, usually 6 to 7 minutes. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta well.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil and heat for another minute. Add garlic and rosemary and cook until the rosemary is fragrant and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the rosemary to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Continue to cook the garlic until golden brown, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, remove and discard the garlic.

  • Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and, before combining with the oil in the pan, sprinkle the bare pasta with cheese, lemon zest and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and begin tossing to coat the pasta in the light cheese sauce. Continue to toss, adding more pasta water as needed, to create a creamy sauce. Season with pepper and serve topped with additional cheese, crispy rosemary needles and more pepper, if desired.

1 cup
348 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 439mg; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 14g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 80IU; potassium 163mg.
