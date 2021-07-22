Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds

Yes, they are! In fact, all squash seeds are edible and nutritious. You can roast butternut squash seeds, spaghetti squash seeds and acorn squash seeds the same way you would roast pumpkin seeds .

To harvest seeds from butternut squash, scoop out the inside of the squash. Separate the seeds from the flesh as well as you can, then place the seeds in a bowl of water. Use your hands to swish the seeds around to loosen any remaining flesh or strings. The seeds will float, so you can remove them with a spoon or your fingers. Drain the seeds on a dry dish towel or a plate lined with paper towels; pat dry with paper towels. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have.