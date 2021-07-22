Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds
Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below.
Are Butternut Squash Seeds Edible?
Yes, they are! In fact, all squash seeds are edible and nutritious. You can roast butternut squash seeds, spaghetti squash seeds and acorn squash seeds the same way you would roast pumpkin seeds.
How Do I Harvest Seeds From Butternut Squash?
To harvest seeds from butternut squash, scoop out the inside of the squash. Separate the seeds from the flesh as well as you can, then place the seeds in a bowl of water. Use your hands to swish the seeds around to loosen any remaining flesh or strings. The seeds will float, so you can remove them with a spoon or your fingers. Drain the seeds on a dry dish towel or a plate lined with paper towels; pat dry with paper towels. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have.
How To Store Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds
Store roasted butternut squash seeds in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Large rimmed baking sheet
Try one of these flavor variations:
Sweet & Spicy: Stir in 1/2 tsp. light brown sugar, 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper with the oil and salt. Proceed as directed.
Taco Seasoning: Stir in 1/4 tsp. chili powder, 1/8 tsp. ground cumin, 1/8 tsp. dried oregano and 1/8 tsp. garlic powder with the oil and salt. Proceed as directed.
Curry Seasoning: Stir in 1/2 tsp. curry powder and 1/4 tsp. ground coriander with the oil and salt. Proceed as directed.