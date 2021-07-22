Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, July 2021; updated October 2022

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Are Butternut Squash Seeds Edible?

Yes, they are! In fact, all squash seeds are edible and nutritious. You can roast butternut squash seeds, spaghetti squash seeds and acorn squash seeds the same way you would roast pumpkin seeds.

How Do I Harvest Seeds From Butternut Squash?

To harvest seeds from butternut squash, scoop out the inside of the squash. Separate the seeds from the flesh as well as you can, then place the seeds in a bowl of water. Use your hands to swish the seeds around to loosen any remaining flesh or strings. The seeds will float, so you can remove them with a spoon or your fingers. Drain the seeds on a dry dish towel or a plate lined with paper towels; pat dry with paper towels. This recipe can be doubled or tripled depending on how many seeds you have.

How To Store Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds

Store roasted butternut squash seeds in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Toss squash seeds, oil and salt together on a large rimmed baking sheet; spread in a single layer. Roast, stirring halfway through, until the seeds start to pop and are lightly browned, 14 to 15 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

Equipment

Large rimmed baking sheet

Tips

Try one of these flavor variations:

Sweet & Spicy: Stir in 1/2 tsp. light brown sugar, 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon and a pinch of cayenne pepper with the oil and salt. Proceed as directed.

Taco Seasoning: Stir in 1/4 tsp. chili powder, 1/8 tsp. ground cumin, 1/8 tsp. dried oregano and 1/8 tsp. garlic powder with the oil and salt. Proceed as directed.

Curry Seasoning: Stir in 1/2 tsp. curry powder and 1/4 tsp. ground coriander with the oil and salt. Proceed as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
95 calories; fat 8g; sodium 75mg; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; potassium 111mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/17/2022