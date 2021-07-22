Easy Chipotle Chili

Rating: Unrated

Refried beans and tomatoes provide a thick base to this easy vegetarian chili. Frozen vegetables keep prep to a minimum. Enchilada sauce and chipotle peppers in adobo work as a "chili starter" with lots of flavor and spices built in. This recipe uses part of a can of refried beans—serve the rest alongside eggs for breakfast, use them in a taco for lunch or add them to a dip for chips anytime. This healthy chili also keeps well in the fridge or freezer.

Ali Ramee
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk broth, crushed tomatoes, refried beans, enchilada sauce and chipotle together in a large pot. Add kidney beans, black beans, frozen mixed vegetables, frozen corn, garlic powder, onion powder and salt; stir to combine. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until the chili has thickened slightly, 12 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove from heat, stir in cilantro and vinegar.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
340 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 482mg; carbohydrates 60g; dietary fiber 17g; protein 17g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2028IU; potassium 734mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/23/2021