Creamy Garlic Dressing

This delicious creamy dressing makes it easy to eat your veggies! Yogurt and a little mayonnaise are combined to create the creamy base, and lemon, garlic, parsley and chives add tons of fresh flavor. Plus, Parmesan cheese and reduced-sodium tamari give this dressing the right amount of saltiness. Drizzle it over salads or scoop it up with carrot sticks—you'll start finding excuses to eat more veggies just to have more of this tasty dressing.