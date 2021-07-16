Creamy Garlic Dressing

This delicious creamy dressing makes it easy to eat your veggies! Yogurt and a little mayonnaise are combined to create the creamy base, and lemon, garlic, parsley and chives add tons of fresh flavor. Plus, Parmesan cheese and reduced-sodium tamari give this dressing the right amount of saltiness. Drizzle it over salads or scoop it up with carrot sticks—you'll start finding excuses to eat more veggies just to have more of this tasty dressing.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, July 2021

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Parmesan, parsley, chives, tamari (or soy sauce), garlic and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until well blended.

Tip

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
65 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 122mg; carbohydrates 2g; protein 1g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 81IU; potassium 53mg.
