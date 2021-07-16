Creamy Garlic Dressing
This delicious creamy dressing makes it easy to eat your veggies! Yogurt and a little mayonnaise are combined to create the creamy base, and lemon, garlic, parsley and chives add tons of fresh flavor. Plus, Parmesan cheese and reduced-sodium tamari give this dressing the right amount of saltiness. Drizzle it over salads or scoop it up with carrot sticks—you'll start finding excuses to eat more veggies just to have more of this tasty dressing.
EatingWell.com, July 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jamie Vespa
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
65 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 122mg; carbohydrates 2g; protein 1g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 81IU; potassium 53mg.