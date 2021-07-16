20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet

Meanwhile, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, zucchini and onion to the pan. Cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and add wine. Cook, stirring, until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, cream cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until the cream cheese is melted, 4 to 5 minutes. Return the salmon to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve topped with basil.