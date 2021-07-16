20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet

Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Credit: Jamie Vespa

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat salmon dry and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the salmon and cook until the underside is browned and releases easily from the pan, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the salmon and continue to cook until opaque in the center, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Meanwhile, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, zucchini and onion to the pan. Cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and add wine. Cook, stirring, until the liquid has mostly evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, cream cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until the cream cheese is melted, 4 to 5 minutes. Return the salmon to the pan and turn to coat with the sauce. Serve topped with basil.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 4 oz. salmon & 3/4 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
366 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 263mg; carbohydrates 10g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 30g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 12mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 716IU; potassium 1064mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
