Instant-Pot Acorn Squash

Acorn squash cooks up quickly and perfectly tender in a multicooker. A drizzle of butter and maple syrup finishes this easy side dish. For a nutty crunch, sprinkle squash wedges with chopped walnuts.

Emily Nabors Hall
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

5 mins
35 mins
4

  • Stir butter and 2 tablespoons maple syrup together in a small bowl. Brush the mixture evenly over all sides of squash quarters. Place steam rack insert inside a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot; times, instructions and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model). Pour 1/2 cup water into the cooker. Place the squash on the rack, cut-side up; drizzle with any remaining butter mixture. Sprinkle the squash evenly with salt.

  • Cover the cooker and lock the lid in place. Turn the steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Manual/Pressure Cook setting. Select High pressure for 10 minutes. (It will take 8 to 10 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Once cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Carefully turn the steam release handle to Venting position and let the steam fully escape (the float valve will drop; this will take about 1 minute). Remove the lid from the cooker and carefully transfer the squash to a serving platter. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup and, if desired, sprinkle with walnuts.

Serving Size: 1 wedge
176 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 298mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; sugars 12g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 820IU; potassium 558mg.
