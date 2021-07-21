Instant-Pot Acorn Squash
Acorn squash cooks up quickly and perfectly tender in a multicooker. A drizzle of butter and maple syrup finishes this easy side dish. For a nutty crunch, sprinkle squash wedges with chopped walnuts.
EatingWell.com, July 2021
Gallery
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 wedge
Per Serving:
176 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 298mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; sugars 12g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 820IU; potassium 558mg.