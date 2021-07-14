Lentil Chili
This vegan lentil chili is easy and satisfying, with earthy flavors balanced by spices. Use this basic chili recipe to customize with your favorite add-ins.
EatingWell.com, July 2021
Gallery
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
280 calories; fat 6g; sodium 430mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 14g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 979IU; potassium 720mg.