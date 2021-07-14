Lentil Chili

Rating: Unrated

This vegan lentil chili is easy and satisfying, with earthy flavors balanced by spices. Use this basic chili recipe to customize with your favorite add-ins.

Liz Mervosh
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add poblanos and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Add tomato paste, garlic, chili powder, cumin and smoked paprika; cook, stirring often, until the mixture is very fragrant and the garlic softens slightly, about 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add water and tomatoes; bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in lentils; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in cilantro and salt. Divide the chili among 6 bowls. Top each with chopped onion and cilantro, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
280 calories; fat 6g; sodium 430mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 14g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 979IU; potassium 720mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/16/2021