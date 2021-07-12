Quinoa Chili with Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated

This hearty vegetarian quinoa chili with sweet potatoes has mild spice from poblanos and green chiles. Chili powder, cumin and garlic provide classic chili flavor.

Ali Ramee
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened and lightly charred, 6 to 7 minutes. Add onion and poblanos; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, tomatoes, green chiles and 1 cup water. Cover, increase heat to high and bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in quinoa, beans and salt. Reduce heat to medium, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes, adding the remaining 1 cup water during the last 3 minutes of cook time. Garnish with jalapeño slices, yogurt and cilantro, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate chili in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 cups
Per Serving:
346 calories; fat 6g; sodium 703mg; carbohydrates 63g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 12g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 10763IU; potassium 862mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2021