This simple, sweet teriyaki salmon is done in 20 minutes flat. Teriyaki sauces like this one have roots in Japan and were popularized in the U.S. via Hawaii. The sweet, syrupy sauce is typically made with soy sauce, usually sweetened with brown sugar and/or pineapple juice. This particular teriyaki sauce is made with brown sugar, and we've given the option of subbing tamari for the soy sauce to make the recipe gluten-free. The sauce is fast and simple, but if you have minutes to spare, you can amp it up with a little garlic and ginger for an extra boost of flavor. Serve the fish with steamed rice and veggies for an easy, healthy dinner. 

10 mins
20 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray. Coat salmon fillets with sesame oil and arrange on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until opaque on the outside, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven and turn the broiler to high.

  • Meanwhile, stir mirin, tamari (or soy sauce) and brown sugar together in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 6 to 8 minutes. Gently brush about 1 tablespoon of the teriyaki sauce onto each salmon fillet (try to keep the sauce from dripping too much onto the pan). Broil until the salmon is charred on top and cooked to desired degree of doneness, about 5 minutes for medium-rare.

  • Drizzle the salmon with the remaining sauce and sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds.

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

The sauce keeps well so consider making a double batch; refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 week.

4 oz.
296 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 417mg; carbohydrates 9g; protein 30g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 119IU; potassium 716mg.
