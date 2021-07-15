This simple, sweet teriyaki salmon is done in 20 minutes flat. Teriyaki sauces like this one have roots in Japan and were popularized in the U.S. via Hawaii. The sweet, syrupy sauce is typically made with soy sauce, usually sweetened with brown sugar and/or pineapple juice. This particular teriyaki sauce is made with brown sugar, and we've given the option of subbing tamari for the soy sauce to make the recipe gluten-free. The sauce is fast and simple, but if you have minutes to spare, you can amp it up with a little garlic and ginger for an extra boost of flavor. Serve the fish with steamed rice and veggies for an easy, healthy dinner.