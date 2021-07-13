Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad with Balsamic Dressing

Rating: Unrated

This Greek-inspired tomato salad is packed with fresh veggies and flavor boosting ingredients, like balsamic vinegar, kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese. This delicious salad takes just 15 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving.

Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Gallery

Credit: Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D.

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, oil, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, onion and basil or parsley; stir to combine. Refrigerate, stirring once or twice, for at least one hour. Add cucumber, olives and feta and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

To make ahead

Keeps for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
146 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 315mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1509IU; potassium 468mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2021