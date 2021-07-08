Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Ground turkey and canned kidney beans combine in this easy slow-cooker turkey chili. A tomato base, plus cumin and garlic powder, supplies plenty of flavor, while jalapeño and chili powder bring on the heat.

Anna Theoktisto
EatingWell.com, July 2021

Credit: Will Dickey

active:
10 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Add turkey, onion, garlic and jalapeño to a large nonstick skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until the turkey is browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.

  • Stir in kidney beans, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on Low until the flavors meld, about 4 hours. Serve topped with avocado, cheese and red onion, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate chili in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
408 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 84mg; sodium 556mg; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 34g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 1883IU; potassium 1080mg.
