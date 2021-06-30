Lemon-Garlic Dump Chicken Thighs with Broccoli

Rating: Unrated

This fuss-free dinner is as easy as dumping chicken thighs, veggies and sauce in a baking dish! As the chicken cooks it adds flavor to the sauce that thickens while it cooks and softens the vegetables.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, June 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Whisk broth, oil, zest, lemon juice, garlic, rosemary and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a measuring cup.

  • Sprinkle chicken pieces with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Arrange in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish along with the broccoli and onions. Pour the broth mixture over the chicken and vegetables; bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh registers 165°F, about 30 minutes.

  • Divide the chicken and vegetables among 4 plates and drizzle with some of the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 thigh & 3/4 cup veggies
Per Serving:
236 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 107mg; sodium 424mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 25g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2165IU; potassium 578mg.
