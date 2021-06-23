Vegan Frozen Pineapple & Coconut Yogurt Bark

Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, June 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
10 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

  • Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper or plastic wrap.

  • Combine coconut yogurt, maple syrup and vanilla in a medium bowl. Pour into the prepared pan. Scatter pineapple on top and sprinkle with coconut flakes.

  • Freeze until very firm, at least 4 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.

To make ahead

Freeze airtight between sheets of parchment for up to 1 month; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Serving Size: 2 pieces
Per Serving:
25 calories; fat 1g; sodium 5mg; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 5IU; potassium 14mg.
