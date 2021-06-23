Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.
EatingWell.com, June 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Freeze airtight between sheets of parchment for up to 1 month; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.
Equipment
Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 pieces
Per Serving:
69 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 17mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 5g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 11IU; potassium 89mg.