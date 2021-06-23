Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated

A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, June 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Stir yogurt, honey, lemon juice and vanilla together in a medium bowl. Spread on the prepared baking sheet into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Scatter raspberries on top and sprinkle with lemon zest.

  • Freeze until very firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, cut or break into 32 pieces.

To make ahead

Freeze airtight between sheets of parchment for up to 1 month; let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 pieces
Per Serving:
69 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 17mg; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 5g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 11IU; potassium 89mg.
Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
