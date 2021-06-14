Clam & Corn Chowder

Clam and corn chowder is a staple in New England during the summer months. Here we make it healthier-and faster-than the traditional cream-laden version, but just as luscious.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

30 mins
45 mins
6

  • Cut kernels from corn cobs. Reserve the cobs.

  • Add the corn kernels and bacon to a large pot. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is crisp and the corn starts to brown, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon and corn to a small bowl.

  • Add butter, onion, celery, garlic, thyme and bay leaf to the pot. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in juices from the cans, clam juice and the reserved corncobs. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add potatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cover and cook until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Discard the corncobs, thyme sprigs and bay leaf.

  • Stir in clams, milk, pepper and salt. Add half of the reserved bacon and corn. Cook, stirring, until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve topped with the remaining bacon and corn.

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
344 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 798mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 23g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 787IU; potassium 896mg.
