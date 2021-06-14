Kaning Dilaw (Golden Rice)

In the Philippines, rice is life. There's archaeological evidence of it being grown as early as 3400 B.C. Even so, rice was historically produced in limited quantities for spiritual rituals. Because of its associated luxury, rice was considered only for elite members of the tribe, given as tribute to chiefs. When Spanish colonists introduced plow technology, rice production increased and it became a staple for everyone. Read more about this recipe.

Yana Gilbuena
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jenny Huang

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, rice, coconut cream, turmeric, salt and coconut oil in a large pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until the rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve garnished with garlic and scallions, if desired.

Tips

Thicker and richer than coconut milk, coconut cream is the solid part that rises to the top of canned coconut milk. It's also sold separately. Skip anything labeled cream of coconut, which is sweetened and used to make things like cocktails.

You can find fried garlic and shallots premade at Asian markets and online. To make your own, heat 1/4 cup canola or avocado oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add thinly sliced garlic cloves or shallots and cook, stirring often, until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes for garlic or 3 to 4 minutes for shallots. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Refrigerate any leftover flavored oil to use in savory recipes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
226 calories; fat 7g; sodium 300mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 6g; potassium 36mg.
