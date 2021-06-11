Sinigang Poke

In the Philippines, the tamarind plant—its flowers, leaves and fruit—is used in an array of dishes. But the most popular is a soup called sinigang. Legend has it that after typhoons, the islands' Indigenous people would gather the fish that had been washed ashore, and the tamarind fruit that had fallen from the trees, and make soup. Hence, sinigang was born. Yana Gilbuena created this dish, using tamarind to flavor poke, when she brought her pop-up kamayan dinners—which celebrate her culture's cuisine—to Hawaii. To make a vegan version, use coconut aminos in place of fish sauce and diced tomatoes or roasted beets or eggplant for the fish. Read more about Gilbuena and her pop-up kamayan dinners.

Yana Gilbuena
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jenny Huang

Recipe Summary

active:
55 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine salmon, sesame oil, ginger and makrut lime leaves (or zest) in a medium bowl. Refrigerate, stirring once, for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, position rack in upper third of oven and preheat broiler to high. Place green peppers on a baking sheet and broil, turning once, until the skins are blistered on all sides, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let steam for 5 minutes. Remove skin and seeds and coarsely chop the peppers. Set aside.

  • Whisk tamarind concentrate, citric acid (or lime juice), fish sauce, calamansi (or lemon) juice, Thai chiles and ground pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Massage the mixture into the chilled salmon. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Combine tomatoes, chili oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the salmon mixture to the bowl with the tomatoes (discard the tamarind marinade). Stir in red onion, scallion whites and the roasted peppers. Serve the poke in lettuce leaves and sprinkle with furikake, scallion greens and flaky salt, if desired.

Tips

Fish sauce is the ultimate umami sauce. Seek out one made with just anchovy, salt and water for the best flavor.

A tart and floral relative of the kumquat, calamansi is the predominant citrus used in Filipino cooking. Look for the juice bottled or frozen. Lime or lemon juice can be substituted.

Filipinos' go-to souring agent is tamarind. This tropical tree produces a sour-sweet fruit in a brown pod, with edible pulp. It's often sold in concentrate or pulp form. You can make your own "concentrate" by mixing 1/4 cup pulp and 1 cup hot water in a medium bowl. Let stand for 20 minutes. Break up the paste and mix it with the water with a fork. Pass the mixture through a fine sieve set over a bowl, pressing against the solids and scraping the underside of it to collect as much of the pulp as possible. Discard solids.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
286 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 52mg; sodium 262mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 25g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 10mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1403IU; potassium 652mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022