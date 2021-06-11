Pinya Flan (Roasted Pineapple Flan)

When the Spanish colonized the Philippines, they established the epic global trade route known as the Manila Galleon, linking Acapulco and Manila. Plants and products shipped from Mexico included the pineapple. It quickly flourished throughout the Philippines and many pineapple-based dishes were created, including this flan, also introduced by the colonizers. Read more about this recipe.

Yana Gilbuena
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jenny Huang

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Spread pineapple on a baking sheet. Roast, stirring once halfway, until caramelized, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place an 8-inch-square glass baking dish by the stove. Place sugar in a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat, swirling occasionally, until it's amber-colored, about 10 minutes. Immediately pour into the baking dish. Tilt to coat the bottom.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Put a kettle of water on to boil for a water bath.

  • Combine the pineapple, egg yolks, condensed milk, evaporated milk and vanilla in a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour into the baking dish. (The caramel may crack when you add the custard: that's normal.)

  • Place the baking dish in a larger pan. Pour in enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the baking dish. Bake the flan for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350° and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 15 minutes more. Let the flan cool in the water bath on a rack for about 20 minutes.

  • Run a knife around the edges and invert the flan onto a cutting board. Cut into 12 squares and serve with more pineapple, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
231 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 112mg; sodium 78mg; carbohydrates 36g; protein 6g; sugars 36g; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 312IU; potassium 238mg.
