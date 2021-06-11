Ensaladang Mais (Grilled Corn Salad)
The Spanish introduced the cultivation of corn to the Filipino island of Cebu in the 1700s. This propelled the vegetable to staple status not just in that province, but throughout the country. Yana Gilbuena features this dish in her pop-up kamayan dinners showcasing her culture's cuisine. Read more about Gilbuena and the pop-up kamayan dinners.
Made from the nectar of flowers from the coconut tree, coconut vinegar is mild, with a slightly sweet, coconutty aftertaste. It's a staple throughout Southeast Asia and parts of India. Use it in marinades and dressings or to make pickled vegetables.
Fish sauce is the ultimate umami sauce. Seek out one made with just anchovy, salt and water for the best flavor.
Ginisang bagoong, a fermented seafood paste, is part of a family of Filipino secret-weapon condiments. It gets its brown hue from sautéed garlic and onion. You can use fish sauce instead for a similar vibe.