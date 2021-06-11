Ensaladang Mais (Grilled Corn Salad)

The Spanish introduced the cultivation of corn to the Filipino island of Cebu in the 1700s. This propelled the vegetable to staple status not just in that province, but throughout the country. Yana Gilbuena features this dish in her pop-up kamayan dinners showcasing her culture's cuisine. Read more about Gilbuena and the pop-up kamayan dinners.

Yana Gilbuena
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

30 mins
30 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Place corn on a rimmed baking sheet and coat with oil. Roast until lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to cool.

  • Whisk vinegar, sugar, ginisang bagoong (or fish sauce), salt and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Cut the kernels from the cobs. Add to the dressing along with tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, jalapeño and ginger. Toss to combine.

Made from the nectar of flowers from the coconut tree, coconut vinegar is mild, with a slightly sweet, coconutty aftertaste. It's a staple throughout Southeast Asia and parts of India. Use it in marinades and dressings or to make pickled vegetables.

Fish sauce is the ultimate umami sauce. Seek out one made with just anchovy, salt and water for the best flavor.

Ginisang bagoong, a fermented seafood paste, is part of a family of Filipino secret-weapon condiments. It gets its brown hue from sautéed garlic and onion. You can use fish sauce instead for a similar vibe.

1 1/4 cups
185 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 204mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 5g; sugars 16g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 598IU; potassium 454mg.
