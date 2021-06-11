Ensaladang Ubod (Hearts of Palm Salad)
Ubod, or hearts of palm, are the edible pith of the coconut tree. Yana Gilbuena, who's toured the world sharing her culture's cooking, considers this ingredient to be a great example of how Filipino cuisine honors a plant by using as many parts as possible. Read more about Gilbuena and this recipe.
Thicker and richer than coconut milk, coconut cream is the solid part that rises to the top of canned coconut milk. It's also sold separately. Skip anything labeled cream of coconut, which is sweetened and used to make things like cocktails.
A tart and floral relative of the kumquat, calamansi is the predominant citrus used in Filipino cooking. Look for the juice bottled or frozen. Lime or lemon juice can be substituted.
Made from the nectar of flowers from the coconut tree, coconut vinegar is mild, with a slightly sweet, coconutty aftertaste. It's a staple throughout Southeast Asia and parts of India. Use it in marinades and dressings or to make pickled vegetables.
Fish sauce is the ultimate umami sauce. Seek out one made with just anchovy, salt and water for the best flavor.
You can find fried garlic and shallots premade at Asian markets and online. To make your own, heat 1/4 cup canola or avocado oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add thinly sliced garlic cloves or shallots and cook, stirring often, until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes for garlic or 3 to 4 minutes for shallots. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Refrigerate any leftover flavored oil to use in savory recipes.