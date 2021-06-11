Lumpiang Sariwa (Fresh Spring Rolls)

These spring rolls (sariwa means fresh in Tagalog) were first introduced to the Philippines by Chinese immigrants and traders. They usually consist of vegetables, meat or seafood, rolled up in lettuce and a thin wrapper. Read more about this recipe.

Yana Gilbuena
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

55 mins
1 hr 25 mins
8

Ingredients

Wrappers
Filling
Sauce & Garnish

Directions

  • To prepare wrappers: Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour and salt in a medium bowl. Make a well in the center and crack eggs into it. Using a whisk, gradually incorporate the flour into the egg. Gradually whisk in water. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes.

  • Whisk oil into the batter. Use a piece of oil-soaked paper towel to oil a 9-inch crêpe pan or medium nonstick skillet. Place over medium heat. Using about 1/3 cup batter for each wrapper, ladle batter into the middle of the pan. Immediately tilt and rotate the pan to spread the batter to the edges. Cook until set, about 30 seconds. Loosen the edges with a spatula and carefully flip and cook for another 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate and cover with a clean kitchen towel to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

  • To prepare filling: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and chopped garlic and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add tofu, hearts of palm and carrot; cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add broth, fish sauce (or coconut aminos), granulated sugar, pepper and salt. Place cabbage on top. Cover and cook until the cabbage is tender and the liquid has evaporated, about 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare sauce: Combine broth, brown sugar, soy sauce and minced garlic in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer. Whisk in cornstarch mixture and cook, whisking, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool.

  • To serve: Top each wrapper with a lettuce leaf and 1/2 cup filling. Roll the wrapper around the filling, tucking in the edges as you roll. Serve with the sauce and fried garlic and peanuts, if desired.

Tips

Fish sauce is the ultimate umami sauce. Seek out one made with just anchovy, salt and water for the best flavor.

You can find fried garlic premade at Asian markets and online. To make your own, heat 1/4 cup canola or avocado oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add thinly sliced garlic cloves and cook, stirring often, until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Refrigerate any leftover flavored oil to use in savory recipes.

Nutrition Facts

1 wrap & 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
221 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 41mg; sodium 405mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 8g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 487IU; potassium 665mg.
