Lumpiang Sariwa (Fresh Spring Rolls)

Whisk oil into the batter. Use a piece of oil-soaked paper towel to oil a 9-inch crêpe pan or medium nonstick skillet. Place over medium heat. Using about 1/3 cup batter for each wrapper, ladle batter into the middle of the pan. Immediately tilt and rotate the pan to spread the batter to the edges. Cook until set, about 30 seconds. Loosen the edges with a spatula and carefully flip and cook for another 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate and cover with a clean kitchen towel to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.