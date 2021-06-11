Grilled Corn with Mushroom-Miso Butter
Grilling corn concentrates its sweetness and gives it a nice smoky flavor, which pairs wonderfully with the compound butter's triple punch of umami from mushrooms, miso and Parmesan. Read more about this recipe here.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate mushroom butter (Steps 2 & 4) for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 ear corn & 1 Tbsp. butter
Per Serving:
168 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 211mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 440IU; potassium 330mg.