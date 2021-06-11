Grilled Corn with Mushroom-Miso Butter

Grilling corn concentrates its sweetness and gives it a nice smoky flavor, which pairs wonderfully with the compound butter's triple punch of umami from mushrooms, miso and Parmesan. Read more about this recipe here.

The 85th Day Food Community Team
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Credit: Matthew Benson

35 mins
55 mins
8

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Combine mushrooms and miso in a small saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring often, until the mushrooms soften into the miso, 6 to 10 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, oil the grill rack. Grill corn, turning occasionally, until tender and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

  • Combine butter and the mushroom mixture in a food processor. Process until smooth. (Alternatively, mash with a fork in a small bowl.) Season with salt.

  • Spread some of the mushroom-miso butter onto each ear of corn. Sprinkle with Parmesan and crushed red pepper.

Refrigerate mushroom butter (Steps 2 & 4) for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

1 ear corn & 1 Tbsp. butter
168 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 211mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 440IU; potassium 330mg.
