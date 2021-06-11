Honey Cornmeal Cake

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you've been eyeing local cornmeal at your farmers' market, snap it up to make this cake. Cornmeal is ground from hard dried field corn (not the same type you nibble off the cob). And when it's freshly milled, it tastes—apologies in advance—cornier than what you can typically buy at the grocery store. This recipe was created to showcase the cornmeal from Davis Farm in Stonington, Connecticut, which has been growing the same variety of flint corn since the late 1600s. Serve with macerated berries or whipped cream. Read more about this recipe here.

The 85th Day Food Community Team
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Matthew Benson

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper and coat the paper with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cornmeal, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Beat sugar and honey in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large bowl with a hand mixer) until combined. Slowly add oil and beat until combined, scraping down the sides as necessary. Add eggs and orange zest; beat until fully combined. Alternately add the dry ingredients and orange juice, scraping the sides frequently. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake the cake until golden brown and the center is set, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert onto the rack, remove the pan and let cool completely, about 25 minutes more.

To make ahead

Store at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Equipment

8-inch-square baking pan, parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
267 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 224mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 31g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 112IU; potassium 94mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/03/2022