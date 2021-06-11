20-Minute Balsamic Mushroom & Spinach Pasta

Rating: Unrated

This 20-minute veggie pasta dish is super savory, thanks to meaty mushrooms, while the natural sweetness from the balsamic vinegar, basil and pistachios brighten up this quick, healthy vegetarian dinner.

Julia Levy
EatingWell.com, June 2021

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until well-browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in spinach; cook, stirring constantly, until wilted, about 1 minute.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire, salt, pepper and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the pasta and toss to coat. Stir in the reserved 1/4 cup cooking water. Remove from heat. Stir in basil and sprinkle with pistachios.

Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
276 calories; fat 14g; sodium 332mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 10g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 1034IU; potassium 457mg.
