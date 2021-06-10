Grilled Sea Bass with Charred Tomato & Corn Salad

Black sea bass is plentiful in the Atlantic near Stonington, Connecticut, home of Stone Acres Farm, source of the summer vegetables that inspired this recipe. Paired with a charred tomato-and-corn salad and served with a lip-smacking beurre blanc, the dish screams summer. The key to the sauce not breaking is to slowly melt the butter into it—if it happens too quickly, move the pan off the heat while you whisk, returning it to low heat as needed. Read more about Stone Acres Farm here.

The 85th Day Food Community Team
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Credit: Matthew Benson

active:
50 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Combine wine and shallot in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until reduced by half, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to the lowest setting. Slowly add butter, 1 piece at a time, whisking constantly until melted before adding the next piece. Remove from heat. Stir in capers and herbs. Cover to keep warm.

  • Pull back cornhusks, remove the silk and fold the husks back over the cobs. Brush fish and tomatoes with oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Oil the grill rack. Reduce heat to medium-high. Grill the corn, turning occasionally, until the kernels are tender, about 10 minutes. Grill the fish until it just flakes, about 5 minutes per side. Grill the tomatoes until charred, about 2 minutes per side.

  • Cut the tomatoes into 1/2-inch pieces and place in a medium bowl. Cut the kernels from the cobs. Add the corn, lemon (or lime) juice and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper to the tomatoes; toss to coat. Serve the fish with the sauce and salad.

Serving Size:
4 oz. fish, 1 1/4 cups salad & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
476 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 107mg; sodium 582mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 32g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 13g; vitamin a iu 1743IU; potassium 908mg.
