Grilled Sea Bass with Charred Tomato & Corn Salad
Black sea bass is plentiful in the Atlantic near Stonington, Connecticut, home of Stone Acres Farm, source of the summer vegetables that inspired this recipe. Paired with a charred tomato-and-corn salad and served with a lip-smacking beurre blanc, the dish screams summer. The key to the sauce not breaking is to slowly melt the butter into it—if it happens too quickly, move the pan off the heat while you whisk, returning it to low heat as needed. Read more about Stone Acres Farm here.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021
476 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 107mg; sodium 582mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 32g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 13g; vitamin a iu 1743IU; potassium 908mg.