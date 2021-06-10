Socca with Crispy Potatoes & Scallion-Za'atar Relish
The chickpea pancake that hails from Provence, socca, is a simple canvas for bold flavors. This one is served with sliced potatoes, fried golden brown, and a bright scallion relish, but you can top socca with just about anything. Serve with a knife and fork, or tear off pieces and eat it with your hands. Read more about this recipe here.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021
Credit: Matthew Benson
Also labeled garbanzo bean flour, finely ground chickpea flour is widely used in Mediterranean and Indian cooking. It's high in protein and fiber, packing 21 and 10 grams per cup, respectively. Once only available in specialty markets, you can find it in the gluten-free section of many grocery stores today.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 socca, 1/4 cup potatoes & 2 Tbsp. relish
Per Serving:
318 calories; fat 23g; sodium 381mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 6g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 161IU; potassium 438mg.