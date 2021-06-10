Socca with Crispy Potatoes & Scallion-Za'atar Relish

The chickpea pancake that hails from Provence, socca, is a simple canvas for bold flavors. This one is served with sliced potatoes, fried golden brown, and a bright scallion relish, but you can top socca with just about anything. Serve with a knife and fork, or tear off pieces and eat it with your hands. Read more about this recipe here.

The 85th Day Food Community Team
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Matthew Benson

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chickpea flour, 1 tablespoon oil and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Gradually add water, whisking to make a smooth batter. Let stand for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine scallions, vinegar, 1 tablespoon oil and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, then potatoes; cook, flipping occasionally, until golden brown and tender, 6 to 9 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and season with za'atar and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in the pan over medium-high heat. Add one-fourth of the socca batter (about 1/3 cup) in the center; it should spread out to a thin 6- to 7-inch pancake. Cook until well browned on the bottom and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. (Reduce heat, if necessary, to prevent burning.) Flip and cook just until lightly browned on the second side, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Using 1 1/2 teaspoons oil for each socca, repeat 3 more times with the remaining batter. Serve the socca with the potatoes and scallion relish.

Tip

Also labeled garbanzo bean flour, finely ground chickpea flour is widely used in Mediterranean and Indian cooking. It's high in protein and fiber, packing 21 and 10 grams per cup, respectively. Once only available in specialty markets, you can find it in the gluten-free section of many grocery stores today.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 socca, 1/4 cup potatoes & 2 Tbsp. relish
Per Serving:
318 calories; fat 23g; sodium 381mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 6g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 161IU; potassium 438mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/03/2022