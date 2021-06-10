Roasted Eggplant & Tomato Salad with Caramelized Lemon Dressing

Rating: Unrated

When tomatoes and eggplant come into season, the team at Stone Acres Farm in Stonington, Connecticut, combines them in as many ways as possible. This salad is a celebration of these two vegetables. Caramelizing the lemon halves and squeezing their juice into the vinaigrette adds a level of depth you just wouldn't get from straight-up lemon juice. Serve with grilled bread so you can enjoy every bit of the delicious dressing.

The 85th Day Food Community Team
EatingWell Magazine July/August 2021

Gallery

Credit: Matthew Benson

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

    Advertisement

  • Brush the cut sides of eggplant with 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Place, cut-side down, on a baking sheet. Roast until tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toast pine nuts in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often, until golden and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

  • Place sugar in a shallow dish and dip the cut side of each lemon half in it. Place the lemon halves, cut-side down, in the skillet and cook over medium heat until the sugar is caramelized, about 4 minutes. Transfer the lemon halves to a cutting board to cool and scrape the caramelized juice from the pan into a large bowl.

  • When the lemon halves are cool enough to handle, squeeze the juice into the bowl. Whisk in the remaining 3 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, tamari (or shoyu) and pepper.

  • Cut the eggplant into 1/2-inch pieces and add to the dressing. Gently fold in tomatoes, mint, serrano and the reserved pine nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
195 calories; fat 16g; sodium 361mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 3g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 617IU; potassium 460mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/11/2021