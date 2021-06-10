Roasted Eggplant & Tomato Salad with Caramelized Lemon Dressing
When tomatoes and eggplant come into season, the team at Stone Acres Farm in Stonington, Connecticut, combines them in as many ways as possible. This salad is a celebration of these two vegetables. Caramelizing the lemon halves and squeezing their juice into the vinaigrette adds a level of depth you just wouldn't get from straight-up lemon juice. Serve with grilled bread so you can enjoy every bit of the delicious dressing.
EatingWell Magazine July/August 2021
Gallery
Credit: Matthew Benson
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
195 calories; fat 16g; sodium 361mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 3g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 617IU; potassium 460mg.