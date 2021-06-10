Fideuà de Marisco (Grilled Pasta with Seafood)

Rating: Unrated

The Costa Blanca, on Spain's Mediterranean coast, was ruled by the Romans for hundreds of years, and the mix of ingredients here reflects that Italian influence. Fideuà, a specialty of Valencia, is cooked like paella, but with pasta instead of rice. Look for Marine Stewardship Council certification or check SeafoodWatch.org to find sustainably sourced seafood.

Lorraine Allen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Credit: Angie Mosier

45 mins
1 hr
8

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium-high heat or build a fire in a charcoal grill and let it burn down to medium-high heat (about 425°F).

  • Bring stock to a simmer in a large saucepan. Cover and take out to the grill with the remaining ingredients.

  • Heat a 12- to 14-inch paella pan or cast-iron skillet on the grill for 3 minutes. Add oil and heat for 1 minute. Add prawns (or shrimp) and cook, stirring, until pink, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate. Add onion to the pan and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in tomato. Add fideos (or angel hair) and cook, stirring often, until lightly toasted, 3 to 6 minutes.

  • Stir in 7 cups of the warm stock, paprika and saffron. Bring to a simmer. Add cod, clams and mussels and stir gently to combine; cook for 4 minutes. Arrange calamari and the prawns (or shrimp) around the fideos. (Do not mix or stir anymore.) Add the remaining 1 cup stock; simmer until the seafood is cooked through and the fideos are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve garnished with parsley and lemon wedges, if desired.

Track down traditional Valencian fideos pasta at well-stocked supermarkets or check tienda.com or Amazon. (Broken angel hair pasta makes a decent substitute.)

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
426 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 849mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 34g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 995IU; potassium 721mg.
Advertisement

