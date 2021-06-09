Paella Valenciana

Rating: Unrated

A more traditional take on this paella, from the region of Spain where the dish originated, would include rabbit and chicken, but this recipe only calls for easier-to-find chicken thighs. If you want, substitute 1 rabbit (3 1/2 pounds) cut into 2-inch chunks for half the chicken. If you can't find cranberry beans, double the limas.

Lorraine Allen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2021

Credit: Angie Mosier

40 mins
1 hr 25 mins
8

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a gas grill to medium-high or build a fire in a charcoal grill and let it burn down to medium-high heat (about 425°F).

  • Heat a 12- to 14-inch paella pan or cast-iron skillet on the grill for 3 minutes. Add oil and heat for 1 minute. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt and add to the pan, skin-side down. Cook until browned, about 6 minutes.

  • Flip the chicken and push the pieces toward the edges, leaving an empty space in the middle. Add Romano (or green) beans, cranberry beans and lima beans to the middle and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add tomato, smoked paprika and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in 6 cups broth, saffron and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

  • Add rice, pouring it in a line down the center of the pan. Stir gently to distribute the ingredients evenly and mix them into the broth. Cook, without stirring, for 9 minutes. Add rosemary sprigs and the remaining 1 cup broth. Continue cooking until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender, about 9 minutes more. (If the liquid is gone and the rice tastes underdone, add a little water and cook a little longer.)

  • Remove from heat and discard the rosemary. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with lemon wedges, if desired.

Tip

A long, flat Italian cousin to string beans, Romano beans can be 6 inches-plus in length and as wide as two to three string beans. Because of their size, they cook equally as well on the grill or under the broiler as they do in boiling water. Find them at farmers' markets this time of year or occasionally in the freezer aisle.

Track down bomba rice at well-stocked supermarkets or check tienda.com or Amazon. (Medium-grain white rice makes a decent substitute.)

Serving Size: 3 oz. chicken & about 1 cup rice
406 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 81mg; sodium 425mg; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 32g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 710IU; potassium 544mg.
