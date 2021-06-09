Shrimp & Vegetable Kakiage Tempura

To prepare tempura batter: Whisk egg and ice-cold water in a medium bowl. Set aside 2 tablespoons cake flour in a small bowl. Sift the remaining 1 cup cake flour and potato starch (or cornstarch) into another bowl. Add the sifted flour mixture to the egg mixture. Using a whisk, draw the number 8 in the batter to lightly combine the egg and flour mixtures. Repeat a few times but do not overmix, because you will wake up the gluten and the batter will turn heavy. It is OK to leave a few small lumps of flour in the liquid. Test the thickness of the batter with a pair of chopsticks or a spoon: Scoop a little batter and let it drip off the chopsticks or spoon. If it does not drip easily, the batter is too thick; adjust by adding 1 or 2 more teaspoons of water. Place ice cubes in a bowl or basin; set the bowl of batter on the ice so it remains cold while frying the fritters. Keep the batter away from the heat.