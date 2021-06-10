Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing
Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.
Looks delicious, giving it 4 stars for that. I love anything that involves lemon and seafood. I'm going to try making it this weekend but will bake in the oven. Two issues I see: 1) the patties in the photo look more browned than the ones they are browning in the very tiny bit of olive oil; and 2) the serving size is one patty, 400 calories, yet the photo and the video clearly show 2 patties on a plate? Why?
It was a bit dry, however it was very tasty! Next time I would add another egg and 3/4 cup mashed beans so that the cakes wouldn’t fall apart in the pan. Overall, good healthy alternative to meat.
I had never seen a recipe that combined white beans and tuna so I had to try it. It is just as tasty as it sounds!
I can’t review until I can save the recipe. Can anyone help me figure out how to save? Clicking on “save” doesn’t work.