Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing

Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.

Julia Levy
EatingWell.com, June 2021

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coarsely mash beans with a fork or potato masher in a large bowl. Stir in egg, 2 teaspoons mustard, lemon zest, dill, mint and tarragon. Flake tuna into chunks; gently fold into the bean mixture. Sprinkle panko over the mixture; gently fold in until well combined. Form the mixture into 4 (1-inch-thick) patties.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Swirl to coat the pan. Cook the patties until golden brown on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.

  • Whisk lemon juice, honey, pepper, salt and the remaining 1 teaspoon mustard and 5 tablespoons oil in a small bowl. Divide greens among 4 plates; top each with a tuna cake and drizzle evenly with dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tuna cake, 2 cups greens & about 2 Tbsp. dressing
Per Serving:
400 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 538mg; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 21g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 7mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 2404IU; potassium 299mg.
