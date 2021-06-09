Skillet Honey-Lemon Chicken Thighs with Potatoes

Moist chicken thighs, tender potatoes and a bright honey-lemon sauce cook together in this flavorful one-pan dinner. It's tasty enough for company, yet easy enough for a weeknight.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2021; updated March 2023

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Juice 1 lemon to yield 1/4 cup juice. Slice the remaining lemon into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add the chicken, smooth-side down, to the pan; cook, undisturbed, until golden brown on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until lightly browned on the other side, about 2 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

  • Add the lemon slices to the drippings in the pan; cook over medium-high heat, undisturbed, until charred on the bottom, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat. Add potatoes, shallots, thyme, oregano, rosemary and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pan, stirring to coat. Nestle the chicken into the mixture in the pan. Bake for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the reserved 1/4 cup lemon juice, honey, pepper and the remaining 1/4 cup oil in a small bowl.

  • Drizzle the lemon juice mixture all over the chicken-vegetable mixture. Bake until the potatoes are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, 5 to 7 minutes. Spoon the pan drippings over the chicken and vegetables before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 chicken thigh, 1 cup potatoes & 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
504 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 140mg; sodium 588mg; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 33g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 176IU; potassium 950mg.
